Blue Angels visit San Diego Air & Space Museum

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Blue Angels made a rare public appearance at the San Diego Air and Space Museum Wednesday. 

The aviators are in town for this weekend's Miramar Air Show. On Wednesday, they met with about 150 local students, signing autographs, taking pictures and talking to them about careers in aviation. 

The Miramar Air Show starts Friday and runs through Sunday. 

