The Lot - Movies in luxury in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The next level in luxury cinema can now be found in downtown La Jolla.

The Lot opened Wednesday and offers guests a high-end dining, drinking and cinematic experience complete with seven screens.

The ticket price covers the movie, access to a fully reclining leather seat and at-your-seat waiter service. Food and alcohol items are sold separately.

"We feel very excited. What puts a smile on my face is having people come in, enjoying themselves," said Adolf Fastlicht.

His business model does not rely on just movies, which comes with waiters, but there is also a full bar, restaurant, and café.

"What we have put together here is a social place. I think theaters as we know it have basically been around for 100-years, and there has been relatively little innovation," he said.

But posh, comes at a price. Tickets for a movie are between $22 and $24.

"We are certainly more expensive because what we offer is a different product. People are looking for value added, different experience" said Fastlicht.

Ric Ladt said he is okay with spending the extra money,"because by the time you drive some place, park, this is worth it."

Isaac Levy said "it's energetic. It's exciting. La Jolla needs a place like this, [the Lot]."

"Come watch a movie," said Fastlicht.