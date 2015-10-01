Youth football teams kicked out of league after parents brawl

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Otay Ranch Broncos had their sights on the national championship this winter, instead they're taking off their football helmets and making rally signs Thursday morning, after their league suspended their team because of a fan brawl in the stands at one of their games.

Dramatic and disturbing video shows a big brawl between adults during last Saturday's game between the Broncos and the Inland Empire Ducks at Otay Ranch High School.

As the violence spilled out, some fans in the bleachers got louder and closer to the field. According to the San Diego Union Tribune, Chula Vista police were called with 10 officers responding. No one was arrested.

The San Diego Youth Football and Cheer expelled both youth teams without comment. They were two top teams in the league, now benched for the rest of the season.

The league commissioner, who attended the game, called for it to be stopped. In a cell phone footage captured during the game an announcer can be heard asking the spectators from both teams to separate towards opposite sides of the stands.

"Because adults up in the stands had a problem, these kids are being punished for it. We shouldn't punish the kids, punish the adults. Leave the kids to do kid things." Jim Brown, a father said.

Representatives for the Otay Ranch Broncos plan on filing a civil lawsuit against the league.

The Otay Ranch Broncos are scheduled to play a game against Eastlake on Saturday at Otay Ranch High School. Instead, the team will be holding a public rally near the field after, what they say, is the league's unfair expulsion.



YOUTUBE VIDEOS: WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HzChwtyYkv4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yjbadz31QrU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1I0Dnk2O1gY