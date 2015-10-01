1 injured in rollover crash in Encinitas

ENCINITAS (CBS 8) - A man is hospitalized, after an SUV rolls in a crash in North County.

It happened at Melba Road and Evergreen Drive in Encinitas.

Two men in their 20s were in the vehicle.

The driver reportedly lost control and smashed through a fence, causing the SUV to roll over on its side.

The driver claims the accelerator was stuck. He complained of head pain. The passenger wasn't hurt.