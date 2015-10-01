1 injured in rollover crash in Encinitas - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

1 injured in rollover crash in Encinitas

Posted: Updated:

ENCINITAS (CBS 8) - A man is hospitalized, after an SUV rolls in a crash in North County.

It happened at Melba Road and Evergreen Drive in Encinitas.

Two men in their 20s were in the vehicle.

The driver reportedly lost control and smashed through a fence, causing the SUV to roll over on its side.

The driver claims the accelerator was stuck. He complained of head pain. The passenger wasn't hurt.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.