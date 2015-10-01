Two kids hit by motorist in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - Two boys were injured, one seriously, when a car driven by a teenager hit them at an intersection near Palomar College Thursday morning, authorities reported.



The pedestrians, ages 12 and 13, were in a crosswalk at Comet Circle and West Mission Road in San Marcos when the eastbound 1995 Honda Civic struck them shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to sheriff's officials.



Medics airlifted the older victim to Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego for treatment of significant facial trauma and took the other by ground ambulance to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido with minor leg injuries, Deputy Michael Duong said.



The 17-year-old motorist was unhurt. He was not believed to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Duong said.



It was not immediately clear who was at fault for the accident.