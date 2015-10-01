Police looking for man who shoves student, steals her laptop

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police were on the lookout Thursday for a man who shoved a San Diego State University student walking just outside the campus and ran off with her laptop.

The assailant walked up behind the victim as she and two other students were walking near the corner of Campanile and Dorothy Drive around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, pushed her and grabbed the computer, according to a SDSU community safety alert. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was last seen running south. SDSU police described him as a black man of about 20, around 6 feet tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a gray short sleeve shirt, black shorts and an Angels baseball cap on backward.

Anyone with additional information on the robbery was asked to call San Diego police at (619) 531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (619) 235-8477.