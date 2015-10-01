End domestic violence with the 'Purple Rose Project'

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two thousand area residents are waking up to purple roses on their doorsteps. October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and gifting roses to people is one woman's clever way to spread awareness through the 'Purple Rose Project'.

Every 9 seconds a woman is beaten in the US. This is not including psychological abuse, which also causes Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in women or depression.

However, men are not immune to it either, they too, are victims of abuse. Local woman, Alison McGhee, is dedicated to making a difference in our local community.

She cross referenced 2010 population statistics with CDC statistics on domestic violence. She found that 10,900 women in La Jolla and Pacific Beach have been or will be physically abused by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

McGhee sacrificed an entire night's sleep to spread her message and brighten the mornings of others.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs, in the above video, has the details.

For more information about Domestic Violence Awareness resources call 1-800-799-SAFE or click here.