John Oliver speaks his mind about Trump

John Oliver expressed his true emotions for Donald Trump on Wednesday's The Late Show, telling Stephen Colbert it’s physically impossible to care less than Oliver does about the presidential hopeful.

"It’s the 2016 election and it’s 2015 right now. So I don’t care until we’re in the same year as the thing I’m supposed to care about."

So what does Oliver think we should be talking about:
 

