Man stabbed at gas station in Encinitas

ENCINITAS (CNS) - A man was found bleeding from stab wounds Thursday morning in Encinitas, authorities said.



Someone called for help after finding the victim bleeding and lying at the corner of Encinitas Boulevard and Calle Magdalena shortly before 4:30 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.



The victim apparently suffered wounds from a knife or another type of edged weapon, sheriff's Lt. Mark Moreno said.



Moreno said the man was conscious and breathing when deputies arrived. He was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries.



A description of the assailant was not immediately available.



Anyone with additional information was asked to call the sheriff's