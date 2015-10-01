San Diego meets water savings target for August

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Customers of most San Diego-area water agencies again met state-mandated conservation targets in August, according to figures

released Thursday.

The largest local water supplier, the city of San Diego, saw customers slash their water use by 24.9 percent in August, compared to the same month in

2013, the State Water Resources Control Board data showed. The three-month total reduction for June, July and August was 21.3 percent.

San Diego's target is 16 percent.

Californians overall reduced consumption by 27 percent in August, topping the 25 percent statewide target set by Gov. Jerry Brown.

"Millions of Californians stepped up to save water this summer and we must all keep up the good work because no one knows how much longer this historic drought will continue," said Felicia Marcus, board chairwoman. "With continued heat, the danger of more wildfires, and no way of knowing when the drought will end, every drop of water that remains in our local reservoirs and aquifers is insurance in case of another dry year or more."

Agencies within San Diego County that failed to meet their goal in August were the Carlsbad Municipal, which had customers reduce their use by 25.7 percent compared to a target of 28 percent; San Dieguito, 21.6 percent compared to 28 percent; and Fallbrook, 26.4 percent compared with 36 percent.

Those districts also came up short in their three-month cumulative totals. Other agencies that missed their three-month cumulative targets were Olivenhain, Poway, Valley Center Municipal and Santa Fe Irrigation.

Cities that do not meet water-conservation goals can face stiff financial penalties.