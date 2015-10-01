Man who fatally shot brother found guilty

VISTA (CNS) - A San Marcos man who claimed he shot his older brother in self-defense when the victim threatened him with a knife was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder.



Fermin Olano, 46, is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 30 in the death of Fernando Olano, who was about 16 months older than the defendant. He faces 50

years to life in prison.



Deputy District Attorney Marnie Layon said Fermin Olano called 911 the night of Nov. 30, 2014, saying he had shot his brother in the chest at the

family home. The victim died at the scene.



Layon told the jury that the evidence was inconsistent with self-defense, saying three of the five shots that hit the victim were from behind and that he was probably trying to get away from his brother when he was shot.



The prosecutor suggested that the defendant planted a folding knife on his sibling after the shooting.