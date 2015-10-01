USS Ronald Reagan arrives in Japan

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, based in San Diego for 11 years until it departed at the end of last month, Thursday arrived at its new home of Yokosuka, Japan, according to the Navy.

The Reagan will serve as the Navy's "forward deployed" aircraft carrier in Asia.

"Deploying our most capable units forward enhances the Navy's ability to contribute to the defense of Japan and meet our commitments under the terms of the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security between Japan and the United States of America," said Rear Adm. John Alexander, the commander of the Seventh Fleet's Battle Force.

The Reagan was part of a three-carrier swap of home ports. The USS George Washington, which had been based at Yokosuka, stopped in San Diego for about a month and is now on a voyage that will end in Virginia, where its nuclear power plan will be refueled.

The Reagan is 11 years newer than the George Washington.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt will make San Diego its home base when it completes its current deployment to the Middle East.

About two-thirds of the crews of each ship will stay at their current bases, saving the Navy an estimated $41 million in personnel transfer costs.