CrimeFighters Alert: Manhunt for Jesus Junior Escamilla

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The CBS News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Jesus Junior Escamilla. 

Escamilla is wanted for felony hit and run, drugs and felony domestic violence. 

He has been on the run from police several times, once causing a serious injury crash. 

He frequents the South Bay and Chula Vista. He should be considered dangerous. 

Jesus Junior Escamilla is 24-years-old, 5-foot-10, 185-pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. 

If you have any information you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. 

A reward is being offered for his arrest. Callers can make a tip and still remain anonymous.  

