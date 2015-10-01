Putin takes Syria spotlight; US coalition wants focus on IS

PARIS (AP) — The presidents of Russia and France, which both started bombing Syria this week, held talks Friday about their military operations as they tried to overcome differences on whether Syrian President Bashar Assad should stay in power.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Francois Hollande met in Paris after a week of frenzied international activity around Syria that finally broke into Friday's meeting, which was supposed to have been only about Ukraine.

A senior French diplomat said the two leaders tried to bridge the differences over an eventual political transition in Syria, as well as talking about the airstrikes by Russia and the U.S.-led coalition, and protecting civilians.

The talks come at a time of tension and mistrust between Russia and the West.

Assad is Russia's main ally in the Middle East, while France is firmly opposed to his rule. French airstrikes are targeting Islamic State extremists as part of a U.S.-led coalition; Russia says it is targeting extremists too, but Western officials say Russia is using the air campaign as a pretext to go after anti-Assad rebels.

The two countries are not officially "coordinating" their airstrikes but inform each other to avoid problems, the official said. The official was not authorized to be publicly named and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Russia's airstrikes have prompted discussions in the Pentagon about whether the U.S. should use military force to protect U.S.-trained and -equipped Syrian rebels if they come under fire by the Russians. The Pentagon on Thursday had its first conversation with Russian officials in an effort to avoid any unintended U.S.-Russian confrontations.

In the space of a few days, Russian airstrikes in Syria and Putin's diplomatic maneuvering at the U.N. first raised hopes for a diplomatic breakthrough — then brought fears of a new proxy war with the West. And they have suddenly overshadowed a Paris summit Friday meant to focus on the conflict in Ukraine.

Russian fighter jets have kept up a sustained rhythm of airstrikes since Wednesday. They carried out 18 sorties in the past 24 hours, including 10 overnight in which seven sites were bombed, the Defense Ministry said Friday.

Activists say the Islamic State group did not hold Friday prayers in several mosques in its de facto capital of Raqqa in northern Syria, fearing Russian airstrikes. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a drone carried out an airstrike on an IS-run camp near Raqqa on Friday. It had no word on casualties.

Putin later met German Chancellor Angela Merkel, too. The European countries and the U.S. are all concerned about Islamic extremists who have seized territory and power in the chaos of Syria's civil war — and now threaten attacks abroad.

But Russia and the West don't appear to be bombing Syria for all the same reasons.

Allies in the U.S.-led coalition have called on Russia to immediately cease attacks on the Syrian opposition and to focus on fighting Islamic State militants. A joint statement by France, Turkey, the United States, Germany, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Britain expressed concern that Russia's actions will "only fuel more extremism and radicalization." The statement, initiated by Turkish diplomats at the U.N. General Assembly, was released Friday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday rejected suggestions that the airstrikes were meant to shore up Assad, Moscow's main ally in the Middle East.

Lavrov insisted Russia was targeting the same militant groups as the U.S.-led coalition, which is conducting its own airstrikes in Syria: the Islamic State, the al-Qaida-linked Jabbat al-Nusra and other groups.

The Russian Defense Ministry statement Friday said the latest wave of airstrikes targeted only IS and destroyed a command post near Daret Azzeh in the Aleppo region and hit a field camp near Maaret al-Numan in the Idlib region, wiping out bunkers and weapons stores.

The ministry released cockpit video of the bombing of the Kassert-Faradz command post and of two attacks in Maaret al-Numan.

Russian jets appeared to be primarily bombing central and northwestern Syria, strategic regions that are the gateway to Assad's strongholds in the capital of Damascus and the coast. However given rapidly shifting battlefield terrain in Syria's chaotic civil war, it can be difficult to distinguish which groups holds what territory.

Putin came to Friday's meetings with the upper hand militarily. It's a tactic he's used in the past: Before major peace talks on Ukraine's conflict in 2014 and earlier this year, Russia sent troops to bolster struggling separatists, weakening the Ukrainian government's negotiating power.

Germany has stayed out of the military action in Syria and pushed for a political solution.

Ahead of the Paris talks, Merkel stressed the importance of tackling the reasons hundreds of thousands of people are fleeing to Europe this year, and "that goes for Syria in particular."

"We have all known for years that there can only be a solution there with Russia, and not against Russia," Merkel said Thursday.

Merkel, Putin and Hollande met later Friday to discuss a political solution to Ukraine's conflict, after a long-awaited weapons withdrawal agreement this week and some other signs of progress.

___

Angela Charlton in Paris, Lynn Berry in Moscow, Suzan Fraser in Ankara and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.





Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.