Top Google queries on 2016 presidential candidates

NEW YORK (AP) - Google is compiling the most frequently asked questions posed to the search engine about presidential candidates. During the summer, here were the top queries about each contender.

How tall is Jeb Bush?

Who is Ben Carson?

Who is Lincoln Chafee?

How tall is Chris Christie?

How old is Hillary Clinton?

How can Ted Cruz run?

How old is Carly Fiorina?

Who is Jim Gilmore?

Who is Lindsey Graham?

How old is Mike Huckabee?

Where was Bobby Jindal born?

How tall is John Kasich?

Is Martin O'Malley a Democrat or Republican?

How tall is George Pataki?

How tall is Rand Paul?

How old is Rick Perry?

How old is Marco Rubio?

How old is Bernie Sanders?

Where is Rick Santorum from?

How old is Donald Trump?

How old is Scott Walker?

Who is Jim Webb?