Miramar Air Show kicks off this weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A flyover of downtown San Diego and Petco Park by the Navy's Blue Angels flight demonstration team Thursday heralded the arrival of this weekend's Miramar Air Show.

The F/A-18 jets made their pass as the Padres got ready to play their final home game of the baseball season.

Beginning tomorrow, the Blue Angels will take part in the annual festival of flight, which runs through Sunday at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

Gates will open each day at 8:15 a.m., and there's a twilight show set for Saturday.

The Blue Angels performances are scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m. each day.

Also on hand are the Breitling Jet Team, sponsored by the Swiss watch- maker and making its first North American tour, and the Patriot Jet team. Both Breitling and Patriot pilots fly Czech made L-39 Albatros trainers.

The show also willinclude static displays of current and historic military aircraft.

Base officials said attendees are subject to search and having their bags inspected prior to entering the flight line.

Among items prohibited on the flight line are:

-- weapons of any kind;

-- alcoholic beverages not purchased from approved vendors;

-- ice chests or coolers larger than two gallons;

-- pets, other than service animals;

-- glass containers;

-- bicycles, roller skates, roller blades, scooters and skateboards;

-- large backpacks and bags; and

-- narcotics.

Drones, such as quads and hex copters, also are not allowed.