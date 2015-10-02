College shooting sparks gun law debate

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - As a community tries to heal from yet another mass shooting, the debate rages on over gun control and how to deal with preventing such a national tragedy.

The president made a passionate plea for stricter laws and background checks, while equally passionate opponents argue those restrictions are allowing these tragedies to occur.

One person tweeted, "The government isn't coming for your guns, but they should be." Another saying, “You mean to tell me that the lunatic behind the UCC shooting wouldn't have done it if there were stronger laws? What a joke."

President Barack Obama addressed America without pause on Thursday, saying we’ve become numb, after repeated shootings have unfortunately become the new norm.

"What's become routine of course, is the response of those who oppose any kind of common sense gun legislation," Obama said.

So where does gun control legislation stand at the federal level?

There hasn’t been a major congressional debate to change laws since 2012, the same year when 20 innocent children and 6 adults were gunned down at Sandy Hook Elementary.

"This is a political choice that we make, to allow this to happen every few months in America," Obama said.

San Diegans, including Lincoln Pickard believe restricting access to guns isn’t the solution.

"At some point they have to realize that restricting guns actually creates more havoc, more violence and more deaths," Lincoln Pickard, Gun Rights Advocate said.

A recent CBS news poll found that 88 percent of Americans surveyed support stronger gun control legislation, including increased punishment for gun trafficking and expanded background checks.



