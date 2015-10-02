Filming begins in Dubai for new movie 'Star Trek Beyond'

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2015 file photo, Chris Pine arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Looking for a “vertical city” to stand in for a futuristic world, actors and filmmakers involved in “Star Trek Beyond” found it among the gleami

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Looking for a "vertical city" to stand in for a futuristic world, actors and filmmakers involved in the film "Star Trek Beyond" ended up among the gleaming towers of Dubai.

"We came searching for the future and found it," said Jeffrey Chernov, one of the film's executive producers.

"Star Trek Beyond," the third movie in the reboot of the science-fiction series, is the latest film to be partially shot in the United Arab Emirates.

Others drawn here include filmmakers like J.J. Abrams, who helmed the last two "Star Trek" films and shot parts of the upcoming "Star Wars: Episode VII" in Abu Dhabi. The city was also a location for the most recent "Fast & Furious" sequel.

Chernov also was an executive producer in 2011's "Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol," which saw actor Tom Cruise scale parts of Dubai's Burj Khalifa skyscraper for the movie. Speaking Wednesday to journalists with other cast members in Dubai, Chernov said filmmakers found Dubai's skyscrapers and futuristic vistas appealing.

On Friday, authorities in Dubai shut down busy Sheikh Zayed Road for a film shoot. A helicopter filmed along the multi-lane highway cutting through the heart of Dubai, which includes a portion of the Dubai Metro and tall residential towers and office buildings.

Actor Chris Pine, who plays Capt. James T. Kirk in the rebooted films, described opening up the blinds of his hotel room to look out on "such a stunning city."

"It looks like whatever tomorrow will be," Pine said. "It's future land. It's incredible."

Other actors involved in "Star Trek Beyond," directed by Justin Lin, include Idris Elba, Zachary Quinto and Simon Pegg. The film is set for release in July.

