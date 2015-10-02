The happiest place on earth is now the scariest

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Think Disneyland is the happiest place on earth?

Well, many people argue it is, but now it's one of the scariest.

The theme park is pulling all the stops between now and Halloween, hoping to get some screams and smiles out of everyone.

Halloween events run through November 1, 2015.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs, in the above video, reports from the haunted mansion.

SIDE NOTE: We've added a recipe for a sweet treat to give to your little ghosts and goblins this Halloween.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Halloween Time Disneyland

Makes one 9” Round Spring form pan

Crust:

1 ½ Cup Crushed Graham Cracker

3 Tablespoons Granulated Sugar

2 Teaspoons Ground Ginger

1/3 Cup Butter-Melted

Cheesecake Filling:

3 Cups of Cream Cheese-Softened

1 Cup Brown Sugar

1 Cup Granulated Sugar

2 Whole Eggs

1-15oz Can Pumpkin Puree

2 Tablespoons Cornstarch

½ Teaspoon Nutmeg

1 Teaspoon Cinnamon

½ Cup plus 2 Tablespoons Evaporated Milk

Topping:

1 cup Chocolate syrup- you may use less this is due to your choice of pattern on top of cheesecake

For Crust:

1- In a bowl combine the crushed graham cracker, sugar and ginger. Melt the butter and stir into mixture. Set aside

For Filling:

1- Using a mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream together the cream cheese, brown sugar and granulated sugar. Scrape the sides of the bowl

2- Add the eggs one at a time; scrape the sides of the bowl-set a side

3- In another bowl mix together the pumpkin puree, cornstarch, nutmeg and the cinnamon. Add this mixture to the cheese mixture, mix until smooth.

4- Slowly add the evaporated milk into the Cheesecake mixture. Mix until smooth and all ingredients are evenly incorporated. Scrape the sides of the bowl.

To Assemble:

1- Preheat oven to 325°F. Spray bottom and sides of a spring form pan. Press the crust into the bottom of the pan using your fingers and heal of hand. Take a large piece of foil and place pan in the middle; gently fold up the sides of the foil around the pan. Make sure to do this gently so that you don’t create any holes in the foil. This will prevent water (from the water bath) getting into your cheesecake.

2- Slowly pour in your cheesecake filling about 2 inches from the top of the Pan, using spoon or squeeze bottle drop chocolate syrup into top of cheesecake using a circle motion- you can create any pattern you like

3- Place foil-wrapped pan in a large, high-sided roasting pan. Prepare 2 quarts of boiling water. Place roasting pan with pan in oven on the lower rack. Carefully pour the hot water into the roasting pan, this will create a water bath for the cheesecake, water should reach halfway up pan. Bake at 325° for 1 ½ hour

4- Turn off the heat of the oven. Crack open oven door and let cool in the oven, as the oven cools for another hour.

5- Take Cheesecake out of water bath and cover top of cheesecake with foil, chill over night or for a minimum of 4 hours

