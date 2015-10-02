John Kerry explains the Iran Deal to Colbert

Stephen Colbert started off his interview with Secretary of State John Kerry Thursday night on the topic of fundraising. He asked Kerry how much he missed fundraising and Kerry quickly responded with a firm no.



"It’s the worst thing in the world. I’m so happy. It’s one of the great things about this job," he told Colbert.



Another topic on the table required some explaining – the Iran Deal. Kerry elaborated on the Iran Deal and also related this situation to his experience in Vietnam.



"If we didn’t get an agreement with Iran, the pressures that would have mounted because Iran would have been pursuing its program," Kerry said, adding that if you can’t negotiate then you are pushed toward conflict.



Hear more from the secretary of state:



