Chula Vista jewelry store robbed

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Police sought Friday two men who carried out an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Chula Vista.

The holdup at McClendon Jewelers on Third Avenue near Davidson Street was reported shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, according to Chula Vista police. The suspects demanded pieces of jewelry from display cases while one brandished a handgun.

At some point, the robbers ordered the shop's employees into the restroom and continued sacking the business, Chula Vista police Capt. Lon Turner said. When they eventually came out, the suspects were gone.

No one was injured, police said.

Store owner Zaven Abikian told local media the thieves took tens of thousands of dollars worth of gold and diamond jewelry.

One suspect was described as black with a dark complexion, between 30 and 40, about 5 feet 10, heavyset, wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans. The other was a slightly taller black man with a medium complexion and a thin build, 20 to 30, wearing a white T-shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information on the suspects was asked to call Chula Vista police at (619) 691-5151.