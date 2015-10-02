SUV driver killed in Poway accident

POWAY (CNS) - A motorist was killed Friday when the SUV he was driving veered off a Poway street and tumbled down an embankment.

The motorist lost control of the Ford Explorer at Espola and Poway roads shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to sheriff's officials.

Arriving deputies were unable to immediately get him out of the SUV because it was on its side in rough terrain, according to the sheriff's department.

Poway firefighters pronounced the driver dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

"The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was ... westbound on Poway Road in excess of the posted speed limit," according to a sheriff's department statement.

"The driver failed to negotiate a right turn onto northbound Espola Road and left the roadway."

The SUV came to rest on its side in heavy brush, according to the sheriff's department.

"Evidence indicates the driver was not wearing his seat belt," according to the sheriff's department.