San Diego gas prices continue to fall

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Friday to its lowest amount since Feb. 22, decreasing eight-tenths of a cents to $3.01.

The average price has dropped 49 consecutive days and 75 of the past 78, decreasing $1.22, including one cent on Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is seven cents less than one week ago, 46 cents lower than one month ago and 69 cents below what it was one year ago.

The 49-day streak of decreases is the longest since a 58-day streak from Oct. 3-Nov. 29, 2014.

"For the first time since June 2009, every state has an average below $3 per gallon," said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"The pace of the weekly price drops in Southern California has slowed to about a penny a day in most areas, but we expect many regions to still fall below $3 per gallon."