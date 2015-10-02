Charter students visit Ronald McDonald House

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Local charter school students visited the Ronald McDonald House at Rady Children's Hospital Wednesday.

They were there to spend time with some of the kids and give their parents a much-needed break.

“As moms and dads bring their kids over from the hospital they can simply enjoy their meal and their kids can take a break from what can be a very stressful situation,” explained Chuck Day with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego.

The students take classes through the online California Virtual Academy, and they spent the day coloring with the kids at the Ronald McDonald House and serving up cookies and ice cream.

Their instructors say it's a great way for the students to meet in person to socialize and give back to their communities.

