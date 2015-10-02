Zoo Day: Binturong - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zoo Day: Binturong

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It has a musky odor that kind of smells like popcorn. It's the binturong and this was the animal featured on Friday’s Zoo Day segment.

Watch the above video as Susan Patch from the San Diego Zoo explains more about the binturong.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.