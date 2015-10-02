Escondido Police a part of global Tweet-a-thon

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - The Escondido Police Department is hoping to connect with members of the community over social media Friday night.

The department is participating in a global police "Tweet-a-thon."

Officials hope that by reaching out to the public over Twitter, they are able to strengthen ties with the community.

A "virtual ride-along" will also give some insight into the minute-by-minute details of police work.

"we'll tweet out some information on those calls for service, maybe some other stuff that's going on in the city as well as background information on what goes on in the police department," said Sgt. J. Sinclair.

Twitter users can follow the Escondido Police Department Twitter, and can also hashtag tweets #EscondidoPolice or #POLTWT for "Police Tweet."

The Tweet-a-thon will end around 1 a.m.

https://twitter.com/EscondidoPolice/status/650068460722982912

https://twitter.com/EscondidoPolice/status/650119880797130752