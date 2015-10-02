Susan G. Komen holds free breast cancer screenings

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Susan G. Komen San Diego kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness Month Friday with free mammogram screenings.

Every day, six women in San Diego are told they have breast cancer and Susan G. Komen is working to make sure those women survive the disease.

Friday's screening was held in the parking lot of the Northgate Gonzales Market in National City.

Organizers said the aim is early detection. The earlier the cancer is found, the higher the survival rate.

More than 100 women were screened Friday and three breast cancers were found.

"Those three women will be taken care of every step of the journey because she showed up today, she's going to be alive tomorrow," said President and CEO, Susan G. Komen.

Friday's free screening was one of many that will be held across the county during October and November, and one of Susan G. Komen's biggest events is coming up.

You can join CBS 8 in the fight against breast cancer on Sunday, November 1st, at the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure 5K Run/Walk.

You can register for team KFMB at www.cbs8.com/cure.