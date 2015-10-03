Fourth suspect arrested in deadly hookah lounge shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fourth suspect in a predawn shooting that killed a man at a Rolando smoking club last fall was behind bars Friday in Arizona, authorities said.

Members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force arrested Neil Edward Downey, 26, in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon, according to the federal agency.

On Aug. 6, a grand jury in San Diego indicted Downey -- at that time a fugitive -- and another man, 28-year-old Pierre Verenee Readus, on murder charges in connection with the death of Rodney Harmon, 29, at Crown Hookah Lounge in the 7000 block of El Cajon Boulevard.

Harmon was at the business after hours when he answered a knock at the door and was shot shortly after 4 a.m. Nov. 16, according to police.

Arriving officers found the victim dead in an alley behind the business.

Over the past several months, detectives have arrested two other suspects in the case -- Nicholas Edward Davis, 24, and Carl Antuan Martin, 33.

They and Readus remain in custody, awaiting trial.

Downey was booked into Maricopa County Fourth Avenue Jail pending extradition to San Diego, officials said.

Police have disclosed no suspected motive for the homicide or specified the suspects' alleged roles in it.