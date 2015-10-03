The Latest: Hurricane Joaquin upgraded to Category 4

MIAMI (AP) — The latest on Joaquin and the storm's predicted path. All times local: 3 p.m.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Hurricane Joaquin has strengthened again into a Category 4 storm.

The hurricane had dropped to a Category 3 on Friday but was upgraded early Saturday afternoon with maximum sustained winds near 155 mph (250 mph), with higher gusts. A gradual weakening was expected later in the day.

The center said swells generated by Joaquin will continue to affect portions of the Bahamas over the next few days.

A tropical storm warning and a hurricane watch were issued for Bermuda. Tropical storm conditions are expected to reach Bermuda by Sunday morning, with hurricane conditions possible later in the day.

12 p.m.

U.S. Coast Guard aircraft has resumed its search in the waters of the southeastern Bahamas for a cargo ship with 33 people on board that lost power and began taking on water after powerful Hurricane Joaquin struck.

Coast Guard officials dispatched planes and helicopters to the area with the storm now moving to the northeast away from the Bahamas.

The 735-foot (224-meter) El Faro was heading from Jacksonville, Florida, to San Juan, Puerto Rico when it was battered by 20- to 30-foot waves (up to 9-meter) as Joaquin was a Category 4 storm. It has since weakened to a Category 3.

5:20 a.m.

Joaquin (wa-KEEN) has sped up a bit as it moves away from the Bahamas, and remains a Category 3hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Joaquin was centered Saturday morning about 120 miles (175 kms) northeast of San Salvador, Bahamas, and about 700 miles (1,130 kms) southwest of Bermuda.

It has maximum sustained winds of 125 mph (205 kph), and is moving northeast at 13 mph (20 kph).

A hurricane warning is still in effect for parts of the Bahamas. The Bermuda Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning and a hurricane watch for Bermuda.

2:40 a.m.

