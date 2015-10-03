Couple charged after husband's sexual relationship with teen

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Police say an Arizona high school teacher had a sexual relationship with a teenage student for years and that his wife, who is also a teacher, failed to report it.

Peoria police have arrested 45-year-old Brian Woolsey and his wife, Jennifer Woolsey. Brian Woolsey faces charges of sexual conduct with a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor. His wife is being charged with failing to report sexual abuse.

Police say Brian Woolsey began a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old high school student in January 2010. Police believe they kept the relationship for three years, and that Jennifer Woolsey knew about it but didn't report it to authorities. The girl has since come forward and reported the relationship to police.

The Woolseys were arrested on Friday.





Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.