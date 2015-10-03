1 person shot, after fight breaks out near bar

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The National City Police Department was called to reports of shots fired in front of the National City Sports Lounge in the 2500 block of Sweetwater Road at about 12:35 a.m., officials said.

Investigators concluded that the victim had been shot, after a fight broke out near the building. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said.

Further details were not released by National City police as the case remains under investigation.