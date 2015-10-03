DUI suspect crashes van into house - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

DUI suspect crashes van into house

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - An allegedly drunk driver crashed his van into a house, which busted a gas line and prompted an evacuation of a National City neighborhood Saturday.

The van hit the house in the 300 block of East 31st Street at about 2:15 a.m., police said.

Upon arrival, National City police discovered that a gas line was ruptured. Precautionary evacuations of the neighborhood were ordered. The removal lasted nearly three hours as San Diego Gas & Electric fixed the line.

The driver and his passenger were both arrested, police said.

The van's occupants weren't injured and no one was in the house at the time of the crash, police said.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.