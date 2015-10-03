DUI suspect crashes van into house

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - An allegedly drunk driver crashed his van into a house, which busted a gas line and prompted an evacuation of a National City neighborhood Saturday.

The van hit the house in the 300 block of East 31st Street at about 2:15 a.m., police said.

Upon arrival, National City police discovered that a gas line was ruptured. Precautionary evacuations of the neighborhood were ordered. The removal lasted nearly three hours as San Diego Gas & Electric fixed the line.

The driver and his passenger were both arrested, police said.

The van's occupants weren't injured and no one was in the house at the time of the crash, police said.