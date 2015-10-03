Chase ends in arrest, after reaching speeds of 100 mph

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A chase ended in an arrest in the Ocean View area Saturday.

It began in Midway, when police say officers tried to stop a Cadillac on the southbound I-5.

A pursuit began at about 10:30 p.m. Friday and reached speeds of 100 miles per hour, before a spike strip brought it to an end.

Police say the driver jumped out of the car and walked into an alley, where he was later arrested.

The unidentified man was suspected to be under the influence of drugs.