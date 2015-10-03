No Amtrak and Coaster service south of Oceanside

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The first of three weekends without rail service along the North County coastline begins Saturday, with the shutdown affecting Amtrak and Coaster passengers.

Trains will come no farther south than Oceanside today and tomorrow, and also Oct. 10-11 and Oct. 17-18, according to the San Diego Association of Governments. Normal service will resume on Monday mornings each week.

According to SANDAG, the interruption will allow for construction of a replacement bridge and track crossover projects near Los Penasquitos Creek in University City.

The North County Transit District does not plan to offer special bus service between Coaster stations, but passengers can ride the regular Route 101 bus. The NCTD said Amtrak passengers can also ride its bus.