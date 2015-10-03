Mayor makes pitch to NFL owners to keep team

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Mayor Kevin Faulconer hit the road to try and keep the Chargers in town.

City sources confirm the mayor met directly with three NFL owners and Commissioner Roger Goodell this week.

Those three owners are on a special committee that could decide if the Chargers, Raiders or Rams will move to Los Angeles.

The mayor was joined by Chris Melvin, the city lead stadium negotiator, and County Supervisor Ron Roberts.

So far, there's no indication which way the committee is leaning.