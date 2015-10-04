Youth football team protests expulsion after parents brawl - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Youth football team protests expulsion after parents brawl

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Youth football players held a silent protest Saturday evening in the South Bay.

Their team was one of two teams expelled from their league because their parents brawled in the stands last weekend. 

CBS News 8's Angie Lee has the details in this video report. 

