Deputies seek two suspects in kidnapping attempt

SPRING VALLEY (CBS 8) - Sheriff's deputies are looking for two men who tried to kidnap a woman in Spring Valley Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. Near the 900 block of Gillespie Drive.

Deputies say the woman was walking when a car pulled up and two men got out of the car and tried to force her inside. She fought them off, but the men grabbed her purse and got away. They were last seen heading north.

One of the suspects is described as an African-American man in his early 20s, 5 foot 8, and 150 pounds with a shaved head. The car is described as a white sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala with black windows.