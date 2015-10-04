Woman accuses Carlsbad Police Department of brutality

CARLSBAD (CBS) - A woman in Los Angeles is filing a claim against two Carlsbad Police officers, accusing them of brutality.

She says the officers attacked her after she complained about one of them. Local bystanders captured the encounter on cell phone video.

Cindy Hahn says that the encounter began when she saw a Carlsbad police officer standing by a car with its alarm going off.

"I said, 'what’s going on here?' And he said, 'is this your car?' I said 'no sir’ and he says 'then mind your (expletive) business,'" said Cindy Hahn.

Cindy then called the police department to complain about the officer's comment and shortly after she left, the officer she had complained about pulled her over.

"The next thing I know, I’m on the ground and he’s attacking me and then the other officer comes and I’m thinking he’s going to help me and he ratcheted it up," said Cindy.

When the second officer arrived, he can be seen driving a knee into her back and then punching her, all while her children were watching from Cindy’s car.

"They’re screaming for me. They’re screaming and I have my hand behind my back and I can’t get to my kids. That’s a horrible feeling," said Cindy.

Cindy was charged with battery on a peace officer and resisting an executive officer. Those charges were dropped, but she's now filed a complaint against the city and the two police officers, identified as Jody Knisley and Kenyatte Valentine. The claim accuses them of violating her civil rights, negligence and battery.

Cindy says her son and daughter have also been traumatized by the experience.

"It was really weird. He kept yelling stop resisting arrest and I’m not resisting arrest, I’m resisting you hurting me," said Cindy. "I would like to see justice for me and my family and for these men to pay."

Cindy says she suffered brain contusions and a concussion from the arrest.

Carlsbad Police Chief Neil Gallucci issued this statement:

Whenever there is an active lawsuit, the Police Department is under heavy restrictions on what information we are legally able to share. I want to assure the public that we are prepared to provide a complete and detailed account of the facts of this incident in a courtroom, including what is not shown on the video released by the plaintiff’s attorney.



Although we are not discussing this incident specifically, due to the lawsuit, we would like to assure our community that the City of Carlsbad Police Department is committed to maintaining the very highest standards of conduct in carrying out our duties. We immediately investigate any allegation of misconduct, and all of our officers undergo extensive training in ensuring the safety of our community and our officers.

The entire video is posted on YouTube here:

https://youtu.be/yLeGnJzRO5U