CORONADO (CBS 8) - Coronado Police say they've arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a home burglary late Saturday afternoon.

They say the resident found Brian Stuart of El Cajon in her home in the 900 block of 10th Street around 4:00 p.m.

He had some of her belongings, but he ran off, leaving them behind. Officers caught up with him a short time later and made the arrest.