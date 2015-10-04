Faulconer met with NFL team owners, commissioner Goodell

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - After meeting with three NFL owners and league executives this past week on the East Coast, Mayor Kevin Faulconer spoke on Sunday about the Chargers futures in San Diego.

Mayor Faulconer met with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Giants owner John Mara, and Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson to discuss San Diego's currents stadium plans.

He says the meetings were productive for both sides and wants San Diegans to know he is doing everything he can to keep the team in San Diego.

The league will hold meetings about Los Angeles relocations this Tuesday and Wednesday.