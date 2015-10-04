Welcome home for veterans on Honor Flight - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Welcome home for veterans on Honor Flight

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Cheers filled the airport Sunday when a plane-load of very special veterans returned to San Diego. 

84 World War Two veterans were welcomed home after touring the nation's capital. They are part of the Honor Flight program that flies veterans free of charge to Washington D.C. twice a year. 

The veterans get to tour war memorials and visit Arlington National Cemetery. 

