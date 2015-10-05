Sheriff's pursuit ends in crash in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE (CNS) - A pursuit from Spring Valley to Lemon Grove early Monday ended with a crash into an apartment building and the arrests of both the driver and his wife.



The chain of events began around 3:45 a.m. when a deputy in the Spring Valley area attempted to stop a SUV with a false registration tab, sheriff's

Sgt. Pat McEvoy said. The driver -- later identified as 36-year-old Ivan George -- headed east on surface streets into Lemon Grove at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour, he said.



George eventually crashed the SUV into an apartment building in the 3200 block of Buena Vista Avenue in Lemon Grove, McEvoy said. The hit caused minor damage, but the building was determined to be structurally sound.



He allegedly ditched the wrecked SUV and ran into a second apartment complex on nearby Pacific Avenue, at which he possibly resides, McEvoy said.



A sheriff's dog found George attempting to hide inside an apartment, and he was arrested without incident and booked on suspicion of felony evading, hit-and-run, driving with a suspended license and false registration, the sergeant said.



The suspect's wife, 29-year-old Christina George, was also taken into custody for allegedly helping him try to evade arrest.