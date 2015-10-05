Police arrest woman accused of hitting cars outside school - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police arrest woman accused of hitting cars outside school

EL CAJON (CBS 8) - A woman accused of hitting a car and then a police car was arrested Monday morning. 

The crash happened outside Chase Elementary School in El Cajon. Police officers responded to the incident at around 8:00 a.m. The school was briefly placed on lockdown until police secured the scene. 

The unidentified woman is said to be undergoing a mental evaluation. 

