Domestic violence expert to testify in Julie Harper murder retrial

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A domestic violence expert is expected to take the stand Monday in the re-trial of a Carlsbad woman accused of killing her husband.

Julie Harper took the stand for the third day in a row Thursday morning as she was cross-examined by prosecutors in her re-trial for the murder of her husband.

Harper is charged with second-degree murder for the Aug. 7, 2012 shooting death of her husband Jason Harper, who was a teacher at Carlsbad High School. She was acquitted of first-degree murder last year.

