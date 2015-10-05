Jurors in Julie Harper trial test-fire gun

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Closing arguments are expected to begin Tuesday, in the murder re-trial of Julie Harper.

On Monday, jurors took part in a hands-on demonstration and test-fired a gun similar to the one Harper used to shoot her husband to death three years ago.

Some of the jurors dry-fired it once, and others multiple times.

The move as a late attempt by prosecutors to allow jurors to feel the weight of a ten-pound trigger pull.

The judge on the case allowed it over several objections from Julie Harper's Attorney.

"I think most jurors would find it helpful to find out exactly what a ten pound, or eleven pound trigger pull is, so I am going to allow it," said the judge.

According to Bill Nimmo, a criminal defense attorney, who is not involved in the Harper case, it's a good move from the prosecution.

"This is a good prosecutor to do that. A lot of time you get these modern prosecutors hooked to power points and that's not how you win cases. How you win cases is by thinking creatively and bringing home the event to the juries from your point of you," he said.

Harper claims she had the gun that night to get her enraged husband to back away when it accidentally went off.

"It looks to me like the prosecution is trying to dispute that the individual is saying the gun accidentally went off. With a ten pound trigger pull, it's difficult to see how it would be a pure accident. Could it be an emotional reaction in the heat of a frightening event? Absolutely," said Nimmo.

Jurors fired the gun individually after Harper's Attorney argued it could warp their interpretation of the evidence.

"Jurors can watch other jurors shooting a gun and start projecting how that juror handles the gun and compare that to how they may project Ms. Harper handled the gun even though the gun was handled under dramatically different circumstances," said Nimmo.

If convicted, Julie Harper faces 44-years to life in prison.