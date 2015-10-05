New mobile unit for breast cancer screenings

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Mayor Kevin Faulconer and his wife helped launch a new mobile breast cancer exam unit on Monday.

The Mammography Bus is a joint project between La Maestra Community Health Centers, Community Health Imaging Centers, and Susan G. Komen San Diego.

Statistics show three out of five woman in San Diego are not getting regular mammograms, either because they do not have the resources or cannot make the time.

"We're going to take this mobile coach, the first of its kind ever in San Diego, into the community where women live, work, pray or play so that there's no longer an excuse," said Laura Farmer, President and CEO of Susan G. Komen San Diego.

The breast cancer screening on the mobile unite are free to qualified woman in San Diego ages 40 and older.