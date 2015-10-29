Warrior Foundation Radiothon - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Warrior Foundation Radiothon

OR CALL ... 1-800-760-KFMB (5-3-6-2)

The Radiothon is happening NOW from 6am to 6pm. Listen to AM 760 KFMB ON-AIR, ONLINE or visit the FACEBOOK LIVE-STREAM.

The AM 760 KFMB Warrior Foundation Radiothon is dedicated to raising money to help our injured warriors during the holiday season.

Through the generosity and kind spirit of our community, the Warrior Foundation Radiothon serves to help send military heroes home for the holidays. The Radiothon also raises funds to aid in transitioning our military men and women (many of whom are going through rehab in San Diego) back to civilian life.

Learn How Your Donation Helps

Click Here or the images below to watch Warrior Foundation - Freedom Station Radiothon interviews with the special warriors who have been helped.

Watch Mike Slater interview warriors who have benefited from the AM 760 KFMB Radiothon in years past. Click on the images below to watch and listen to their stories to further see how your donation can profoundly help our military men and women.

Our Mission

In 2004, AM 760 KFMB set-out on a simple mission - to raise funds to provide razors to a handful of local warriors who had been injured while fighting the ongoing war against terrorism. Now, the mission has expanded and so has the need to accomplish more with the help and generosity of AM 760 KFMB listeners.

Since its inception, the Warrior Foundation has managed to raise close to $14 million. This year, AM 760 KFMB is once again proud to spearhead the effort to raise money and help our injured warriors for the holidays.

AM 760 KFMB would also like to offer a special THANK YOU to our sponsors, each of whom have played an important role in helping to make the radiothon a success.

And most importantly, thank you San Diego and the AM 760 KFMB listeners for helping to send our warriors home for the holidays. We hope to be able to send all the warriors home this year. Warriors need to wake up in their own beds and be with their own families during the holiday season. With your help we can make it happen!

WARRIOR FOUNDATION - FREEDOM STATION MISSION STATEMENT - Warrior Foundation - Freedom Station aims to be the leading force in assisting, honoring and supporting the military men and women who have so bravely served and sacrificed for our country. We are committed to supporting our warriors in a variety of ways, providing quality-of-life items, support services and transitional housing designed to assist them and their families during recovery.


We have FOUR GROUPS of Warriors which the Foundation will now, with your generous support, be able to continue helping.

  • Our FIRST GROUP is the S.I.'s or Seriously Injured who come home from Iraq or Afghanistan with immediate needs, both medical and emotional.
  • The SECOND GROUP of Warriors have suffered from exposure to blast from IED's, some even from as many as seven different explosions.
  • Those in our THIRD GROUP have been going through physical therapy and occupational therapy for 4 years or longer.
  • Our FOURTH GROUP is those Warriors who have been medically retired and remain in our community. We want to keep these great citizens in the San Diego area where we can continue to help them as they transition back into civilian life.

2017 Radiothon Sponsors
PetersenDean started as a roofing company in 1984. The founders, Jim Petersen and Joe Dean are just a couple of neighborhood friends who like construction. Building is in our genes. Jim Petersen’s father was a Seabee in WWII. His grandfather worked as a concrete contractor. Building it right isn’t just an option, it’s a tradition. Proud sponsors of the Warrior Foundation Freedom Station. Visit PetersenDean.com for more info.
REX is a proud sponsor of the Warrior Foundation. REX sells homes for the lowest home fees saving consumers, on average, $25,000. Get a full-service team backed by technology and attract qualified buyers to your home the moment it goes on the market. To see if you qualify, call toll free at (833)REX-HOME that’s (833)739-4663 or visit www.rexchange.com.
West Automotive Group is proud to support the Warrior Foundation Freedom Station. Owner and veteran Brian Bowersock, host of Auto Talk on Saturday mornings on KFMB loves this great country. Join West Automotive Group and help bring our ill and injured Sailors, Marines and Soldiers home for the holidays. West Automotive Group
System Pavers is proud to sponsor the Warrior Foundation Freedom Station, supporting those who bravely serve our country. As Outdoor Living Design Specialists, our passion is transforming your yard into a beautiful and functional space. We appreciate your support over the past 25 years and look forward to continuing to make your Outdoor Living dreams come to life!
Please join your San Diego County Toyota Dealers as they proudly sponsor 760 KFMB's Annual Radiothon for Warrior Foundation-Freedom Station on Friday, December 2nd from 6AM to 6PM on 760 KFMB! Please support our military men and women who have so bravely served and sacrificed for our country. TOYOTA, WE’VE GOT WHAT IT TAKES SAN DIEGO!
Unicorn Jewelry in Rancho Bernardo is proud to support the Warrior Foundation Freedom Station. Featuring a sparkling selection of pieces from watches to earrings, bracelets, pendants and more, Unicorn Jewelry has been your one stop shop for all jewelry and watch needs for over 35 years. Visit Unicorn Jewelry to find just what you’re looking for.
Warrior Foundation-Freedom Station was founded in 2004 and flourishes today with the help of EPSTEIN & WHITE RETIREMENT INCOME SOLUTIONS. From sponsoring the Wolfpack Basketball Team to this year's Radiothon, please join Epstein & White on Friday, December 2nd in support of Warrior Foundation-Freedom Station. Retire right with Epstein & White. www.epsteinandwhite.com
J&W lumber has been providing San Diego with the finest in outdoor building products since 1957. Through these monumental years, J&W and the Jennings family have proudly supported our active and retired military as they continue to do so today. J&W Lumber - six locations countywide - jwlumber.com
Coleman University is a private non-profit teaching university founded in 1963 and located in San Diego, California. Its technology-focused undergraduate and graduate programs prepare individuals for careers and leadership in their chosen fields. As San Diego’s oldest school dedicated to information technology, Coleman University has historically educated a large number of the region’s business-technology professionals.
Olhausen Gamerooms & Outdoors proudly serves our military personnel. Since our founding here in San Diego in 1972, Olhausen has been building the world’s best pool table in the same way that our military has been serving as the world’s best peace keeping force. Olhausen Gamerooms & Outdoors, Clairemont Mesa Boulevard and Hwy 163, Kearny Mesa! olhausenbilliards.com
Bill Howe, a United States Air Force Veteran is proud to support the AM 760 KFMB Warrior Foundation – Freedom Station Radiothon. Being a veteran and proud American, Bill Howe understands the importance of giving back to veterans who have given so much to defend our freedoms. Bill Howe Plumbing, Heating & Air wants to THANK ALL those who have served their country. www.billhowe.com.
Newman Windows has been built on the principle of value - giving customers real value for their money with no price gouging. At Newman Replacement Windows, we carry the BEST QUALITY products for the lowest price. One of the most rewarding experiences we’ve had was retro-fitting the Warrior Foundation-Freedom Station with over 180 Milgard windows. It’s our sincere pleasure to support this amazing organization.
When Freedom Station was founded in 2010, home furnishings were in desperate need. Mor Furniture for Less immediately sent trucks to support our military. Join Mor Furniture for Less in supporting Warrior Foundation-Freedom Station. No matter what you are shopping for, save time and money at Mor! morfurniture.com
San Diego Bay Adventures is proud to support the Warrior Foundation Freedom Station. We provide Jet Ski Rentals & Jet Ski Military/History Tours of the San Diego Bay. Give the gift of adventure this holiday season with an E-Gift Card. It will provide an experience your loved one will never forget. sandiegobayadventures.com
Kearny Mesa's culinary treasure for comfort food and award winning service is the Studio Diner. Proudly supporting Warrior Foundation-Freedom station since its infancy, please help join the Studio Diner in sending our warriors home for the holidays. There’s nothing like waking up in your own bed on Christmas morning! www.studiodiner.com
Vista based Zodiac Pool Systems found a local charity they believe in and support annually, Warrior Foundation-Freedom Station! Zodiac Pool Systems, a global leader in swimming pool and spa products and services. With leading brand names like Zodiac, Polaris, Jandy, Baracuda and more. Find more about Zodiac, please visit www.zodiac.com.
MSE Landscape Professionals is a local landscape company specializing in commercial and residential landscape design and services. MSE has a BBB A+ rating and since 2013 have proudly supported Warrior Foundation’s- Freedom Station. Providing all of their design-build and maintenance- for free!! Let MSE Landscape Professionals transform your property! Visit www.mselandscape.com
Pick Up Stix is honored to support the Warrior Foundation Freedom Station and those who have bravely served our country. We have long offered discounts to honor our service members and veterans. Visit one of our 17 locations throughout San Diego for wok'd to order Fresh Asian Flavors! Visit www.pickupstix.com
