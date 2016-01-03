“If/Then” opens at SD Civic Theatre this week

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Winner of both a Tony Award and an Oscar, Broadway superstar Idina Menzel will be taking the stage at the San Diego Civic Theatre this week, starring the new musical “If/Then.”

San Diego is one of just four cities where Idina Menzel will be performing in the role that she played on Broadway. “If/Then” tells the story of a woman in New York who has a choice to make about the direction her life will be taking.

The musical follows both paths and shows how choice and chance affect each path.

