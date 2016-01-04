Southern California sock company takes center court at NBA games

As of this season, the Southern California company Stance is the official supplier of socks to the NBA. Stance’s logo will now be prominently seen during pro basketball games across the country.

John Wilson, one of the company’s founders, told CBS This Morning the NBA endorsement deal has been a "huge contributor" to the growth of the company.

Stance also produces very stylish socks of all designs and colors, which are fast becoming the focal point of men’s fashion.

Currently, Stance’s standout socks are their Star Wars line. Stance representatives told CBS This Morning that they have sold millions of dollars of their Star Wars socks and have sold 10,000 pairs of Darth Vader socks alone.

Stance's headquarters are located in San Clemente.

