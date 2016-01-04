Chargers keep Mike McCoy as head coach for 2016

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Chargers announced Monday Mike McCoy will be retained as coach, despite a 4-12 record in the just-completed season, while offensive coordinator Frank Reich and five assistant coaches will not.

In a statement released via the Chargers' official website and social media, President of Football Operations John Spanos said the team's general manager, Tom Telesco, would also stay.

The assistant coaches who will not return for the 2016 season are offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris, tight ends coach Pete Metzelaars, wide receivers coach Fred Graves, defensive line coach Don Johnson and assistant offensive line coach Andrew Dees.

Spanos wrote that he was disappointed by the season's outcome.

"I have the utmost confidence in our leadership," Spanos said

"Tom Telesco, Mike McCoy, and I have already begun evaluating every aspect of the team to take the essential steps to put a winning product back on the field. We will waste no time in making the necessary changes."

Spanos said Chargers players "never wavered in their dedication or commitment to the team" despite the losing season.

"I firmly believe the decisions made today and moving forward will get us back on track in 2016," Spanos said.

NFL owners are scheduled to meet in Houston next week, and could begin making decisions on which team, or teams, are allowed to relocate.

When asked about the 2016 draft, McCoy says he looks forward to a "great process." — San Diego Chargers (@Chargers) January 4, 2016

McCoy on Rivers production over the years: "He's a phenomenal football player." — San Diego Chargers (@Chargers) January 4, 2016